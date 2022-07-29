It’s a Lie, Atiku Has Not Personally Reached out to Me – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, told lies against him in the exclusive interview he had with Arise TV.

The Rivers state governor who spoke with journalists on Friday, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, shortly after his arrival from Spain, said Atiku did not reach out to him as he claimed in his interview with Arise TV.

He said he would soon react to all the claims made against him by Atiku and some of his supporters.

Wike also described as unfortunate the public comments credited to respectable party members against him after the PDP presidential primaries held on May 29 and 30.

Governor Wike claimed Atiku used the occasion of the unveiling of PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and his interview on Arise TV to lie…