Kwara Declares Work-free Day for Voter Registration – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday declared that today (Friday, July 29), work-free day for civil servants in the state to enable them register and collect their permanent voters cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote in the next general election.

The holiday comes as the INEC closes the continuous voter registration exercise on July 31.

The Kwara State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Wednesday urged the state government to declare a work-free day for the civil servants to enable them to collect their permanent voters’ cards and also to replace their lost PVCs.

A statement issued and signed in Ilorin by the State Chairman of the SDP, Mr. Afolabi AbdulAzeez, emphasised that the PVC is the only weapon needed by any patriotic citizen to perform their civic responsibility to the state.

However, a statement issued and signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu…