Lawal, Dogara Insist Northern Christians Will Vote against APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

*Say APC, Tinubu started religious politics

*Highlight persistent marginalisation of northern Christians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) northern Christian leaders have called on Christians to vote against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party in the 2023 elections.

The Christians leaders said while they did not start religious politics, the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, did, and therefore called on Christians to take note and act accordingly.

Speaking at APC Northern Christians Political Summit tagged, ‘Abuja 2022’, with the theme, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people”, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal alleged that there was an agenda to politically, religiously and economically suppress and oppress the Northern Christian, but assured that such aenda would be resisted.

He noted that while they…