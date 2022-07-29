Military Developing New Strategies to Curtail Terrorism – THISDAYLIVE



*Says there’ll be renewed momentum against insecurity

*Admits Nigerians are tired, gravitating towards self-help

*Promises those found wanting in kuje jailbreak won’t go unpunished

*Guards brigade, others kill 30 terrorists in Bwari

*Atiku vows to rescue Zamfara from insurgency

*Stop the killings, kidnapping, new CAN president urges Buhari PDP

*N’Assembly caucus collecting signatures to impeach president

*Planned removal of president too late, Umeh, Ozekhome posit

*Buhari has failed us all, Afenifere laments

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu in Abuja, Segun James, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Francis Sardauna in Katsina, Fidelis David in Akure and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), yesterday, allayed general concerns over the growing insecurity in the country, when he said the military has already begun to develop…