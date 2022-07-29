NDDC Audit Report Being Implemented in Phases – THISDAYLIVE

*Orders comprehensive staff audit of Commission

*Says violators of procurement laws now to face appropriate sanctions

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Amid agitations for the implementation of the forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared that the report was already being implemented in phases, assuring that the process would soon usher in a new management and board for the Commission.

The president also promised to complete the East-West Road before the end of his administration, directing the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and its subsidiaries to step in and fix Section 4 of the road (Eleme Roundabout to Onne junction), through the Tax Credit Scheme.

Presenting a keynote address at the opening ceremony of a two-day top management retreat organised for its officials and those of the NDDC by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Buhari stated that the implementation…