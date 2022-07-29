New NNPC’s Status Ends NDPC’s Era of Anti-local Content Practices – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

The successful transitioning of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited into a company operating under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) has brought to an end the era of violation and disregard of the Local Content laws by its upstream subsidiary, the National Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

THISDAY learnt that as the NNPCL continues to reposition as a limited liability company in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the NPDC has promised to change from its past missteps and henceforth make deliberate efforts to comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and associated regulations and guidelines.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that key officials of the company made the commitment during a Nigerian Content sensitisation workshop facilitated by NCDMB’s key personnel, which held in Benin, Edo State recently.

Investigations revealed that the decision by…