Ondo Gets New Head of Service – THISDAYLIVE

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday approved the appointment of Mr. Kayode Olaniyi Ogundele, as the Head of the Ondo State Public Service.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, the governor explained that the appointment of the new HoS followed the statutory retirement of the incumbent Head of Service, Mr. John Adeyemo, who would be bowing out of the Service on August 2, 2022.

The governor, therefore, noted that Ogundele’s appointment, therefore, takes effect from August 3, 2022.

The statement reads: “The appointment is in recognition of Ogundele’s rich experience in the state’s public service and his track records of years of dedication and efficiency.

“Governor Akeredolu’s approval of the appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

“Until his appointment, Ogundele was the…