Osun PDP Congratulates Governor-elect, Transition Team as Committee – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor Elect, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, on the occasion of formal inauguration of transition committee constituted that would oversee the modalities for transmission of administrative formalities between the outgoing and the incoming administration.

Adeleke had on Tuesday announced the constitution of a 37-member transition committee headed by Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology and Medicated, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, with former State Party Chairman and Director General of Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi, serving as deputy of the high powered committee.

A Serving Member of the House of Representatives, Legal Practitioner and Seasoned Journalist, Hon. Bamidele Salam, would serve the committee’s secretary.

