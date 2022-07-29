Shell Posts Record Quarterly Profit of $11.5bn, TotalEnergies $9bn – THISDAYLIVE

*Nigeria misses out in oil windfall as NNPC spends revenue after oil theft on subsidies, leading to inability to remit funds to foreign reserves, thereby deepening naira’s woes

*In US, fuel currently sells for $2.01, UK sells for £1.87 per litre

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

Shell has launched a $6 billion share buyback scheme after posting its best profit for a second consecutive quarter as high energy prices and refining margins generated bumper earnings for the world’s oil and gas majors.

Europe’s largest oil company’s adjusted earnings, the profit measure most closely tracked by analysts — rose to $11.5 billion in the second three months of the year, breaking the record $9.1bn posted in the first quarter.

Oil majors and oil-producing countries have continued to reap bountifully from high international oil prices, leaving Africa’s biggest producer, Nigeria behind, due to its inability to meet its production…