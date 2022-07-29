The biggest winners in the ‘new NNPC’ – THISDAYLIVE

Chineme Okafor, writes that the ‘new’ company that has emerged from the old Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation could do well for itself, and make Nigeria the major winner of its metamorphosis

If the ‘new NNPC’ Limited longs to be unlike its predecessor, the choices before it are clear but not quite simple: it has to do ‘positive politics’ and stay brave in its choices. If it does these, it stands a great chance at gifting Nigeria another globally acclaimed energy business trophy after the hugely successful Nigeria LNG Limited.

Primarily, this piece concerns itself with the potentials for extensive value creation with the new company that comes from the now defunct NNPC. It argues that there is a model – the NLNG – for the new company, and that this model has so far leveraged ‘positive politics’ and brave choices to create opportunities and values for Nigeria. The ‘new NNPC’ therefore does not need to re-invent the wheel; it…