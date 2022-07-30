Abia APC Chieftains, Stakeholders Commend Party for Choosing Emenike as Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

With 2023 drawing closer by the day, stakeholders and party chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State have continued to applaud the choice of Chief Ikechi Emenike as the standard-bearer of the main opposition party.

Emenike had emerged to lead Abia APC to do battle with other parties in the forthcoming general election following his triumph at the party primary held in Umuahia on May 26, 2022.

His candidacy was lauded and appreciated by party chieftains and stakeholders at a meeting held at Ntalakwu Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the state during which they expressed their feelings on Emenike’s emergence.

The common string that ran through their speeches was that APC has finally got it right in its choice of governorship candidate, hence the party has “a very good marketable and electable product” in the person of Emenike.

Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. …