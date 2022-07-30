Avuru Calls off Retirement Dinner Following Court Injunction – THISDAYLIVE

Founding CEO of Seplat Energy, Austin Avuru, has called off the planned retirement dinner which was to feature the unveiling of his books following an injunction by an Abuja High Court presided over by Justice SB Belgore.

An e-message signed by the respected oil and gas expert informed invited guests that “this event has been suspended by an Abuja High Court Injunction. Our lawyers are at work and, when we are permitted, we shall re-assemble at a later date.”

The message concluded with “sincere apologies to our invited guests and dignitaries for untold inconveniences and arrested expectations. Very warm regards.”

The Abuja court issued the injunction following a motion exparte filed by Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu, Esq. but moved by Nsikan Samuel Ekpeyong, Esq. with Motion No. M/9442/2022 dated July 26, 2002.

The motion sought a number of reliefs which included, “An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, their privies, assigns,…