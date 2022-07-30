Babachir, Dogara Convene APC Northern Christian Leaders’ Meeting, Resolve to Vote against Tinubu, Shettima – THISDAYLIVE

*Babachir: The PVC and our prayers will be our weapons, we will massively deploy them in 2023

*Dogara: Tinubu, party made fatal error of judgment on Muslim-Muslim ticket

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, led a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Christian Leaders in Abuja yesterday, where it was resolved that Christians should vote against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party picked Senator Kashim Shettima, the former governor of Borno State, who’s also a Muslim, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election, a development that continues to elicit outrage from APC’s Christians stakeholders.

Speaking at the forum tagged, “APC Northern Christians Political Summit, Abuja 2022”, with the…