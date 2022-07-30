Delta Committee on World Bank Assisted Immunisation/Malaria Inaugurated – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Government has inaugurated a 12-member Steering Committee on World Bank Assisted Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress for Accelerated Coverage and Transformation Services, IMPACT Project.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inauguration of the committee, the Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Co-Chairman of the project, Dr. Barry Gbe, said that the state keyed into the Immunisation Plus’ component of the project owing to its invaluable benefits for the state’s healthcare delivery system.

Gbe said, “IMPACT is designed to achieve a balance between the need and to achieve rapid results through priority programmes affecting under-five health and the requirement of strengthening primary healthcare for long-term sustainability.

“As the first phase of a 10-year engagement the project invests, among others, in launching and evaluating bold innovations in service delivery, improving…