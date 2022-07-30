Dogara, Lawal Meet Wike Behind Closed-doors  – THISDAYLIVE

(L-R) Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, during a visit to the governor at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Rivers State yesterday.

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, met with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara, in the state.

THISDAY gathered Dogara and Lawal, who are ltop mebers of the All Progressives Congress, met behind Closed-doors with Wike, a governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The meeting is coming a day after northern All Progressives Congress leaders that are Christians held a summit in Abuja…