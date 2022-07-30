Former Eunisell MD, Amadi Denies Defrauding Company of N2.9bn – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eunisell Limited, Kenneth Amadi, has told Justice Ambrose Allagoa of the Federal High Court Lagos that he did not steal N2.9 billion as alleged by the federal government.

Amadi made the clarification when he opened his defence in an alleged N2. 9 billion fraud charge filed against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

He said he joined the company sometime in 2000 based on an oral agreement and that he helped grow Eunisell’s business from a paltry sum of N8 million to billions of naira when he was about exiting the company in 2016.

Amadi said that there was no problem between him and Mr. Chika Ikenga, Chairman and owner of Eunisell Nigeria Limited throughout his 16 and a half years he was with him until 2016 when he decided to leave the company and concentrate on his own company.

The defendant, a Chemical Engineer by profession, said in his testimony that when he…