Former Malawi President, Joyce Banda, Calls for Elimination of Practices against Women – THISDAYLIVE

Rebecca Ejifoma

Former Malawi President and second female democratically-elected president in Africa, Dr. Joyce Banda, has called for the elimination of practices and systems that are detrimental to women across Africa.

She said this at an intimate evening powered by ElectHER and Platform Capital that was held in Victoria Island, Lagos, with the theme, ‘The Future Is Feminine: How Can African Women Position Themselves as Change Agents in Life, Business and Politics’.

According to Banda, “The future is feminine is about propagating values of equality, justice and fairness for both sexes in every sense and dimension.

“It is about eliminating all practices and systems that disadvantage women. It is not an infringement or disturbance to the world order. Rather it is about correcting what is fundamentally wrong with the current world order,” the ex-president said.

She hinted that the theme is about having a new world order that is built on…