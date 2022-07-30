House Laments Non-disbursement of World Bank’s $300m Malaria IMPACT Funds – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives, Wednesday expressed concerns over the late/non-disbursement of the $300 million World Bank supported Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services Project (IMPACT) funds in Nigeria.

The World Bank’s IMPACT fund is a project facility designed as a vehicle to fast-track government’s intervention in malaria to reduce under-five mortality in the Nigeria for 13 beneficiary states.

The lawmakers noted that despite the preparedness of the World Bank and the Islamic Bank to disburse the funds, almost 2 years later, the IMPACT Project is yet to commence.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Malaria Programme, and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to prioritise local content when procuring Malaria Commodities using funds from the IMPACT projects facility.

It resolved to invite the leadership of the National Malaria…