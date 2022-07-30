INEC Cautions against Subtle Harassment of Officials by Police – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned security agencies against harassing of its officials ahead of next year’s general election.

The commission was reacting to the reported invitation of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, by the state Police Command over a matter not deserving of such invitation.

National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, Festus Okoye, in a statement yesterday said the commission’s attention was drawn to reports that the REC was invited and detained by the Edo State Police Command in connection with matters arising from the recent primaries conducted by a political party in the state.

According to Okoye, “The Commission can confirm that the REC was invited. However, the Edo State Police Command has issued a statement to clarify the situation, saying that the REC was only invited to…