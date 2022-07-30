Nigeria, Algeria, Niger Sign MoU for $13bn Saharan Gas Pipeline – THISDAYLIVE

• ExxonMobil, Chevron shatter profit records

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

Algeria, Nigeria and Niger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a natural gas pipeline across the Sahara Desert, Algeria’s Energy Minister, Mohamed Arkab, announced yesterday.

In a related development, ExxonMobil and Chevron yesterday smashed profit records in Q2 as the surging energy prices that followed the war delivered a windfall for the oil supermajors.

The three countries had agreed in June to revive decades-old talks over the project, a potential opportunity for Europe to diversify its gas sources.

Arkab told reporters after the signing ceremony that the three countries would continue talks to achieve the project as quickly as possible.

The Trans-Saharan gas pipeline is an estimated $13 billion project that could send up to 30 billion cubic metres a year of supplies to Europe.

The pipeline is expected to span around 4,000…