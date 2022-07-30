Olarinoye Wins Nigeria’s First Gold Medal  – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye last night won Team Nigeria’s first gold medal of the 22nd quadrennial Commonwealth Games which kicked off in Birmingham on Friday.

Competing the women’s 55kg category, the 22-year-old Olarinoye lifted 92kg in the snatch, and 111kg in clean & jerk for a total of 203kg to win the gold while India’s Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Fraer Morrow of England settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Olarinoye’s lift is a new Commonwealth Games record.

At the end of competitions on the second day of the Games, Australia is leading the medals table with 13 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze medals. New Zealand and hosts England are second and third with 7 and 5 gold medals respectively.

Competition have not started in Team Nigeria’s area of strength like wrestling, track & field and Para weightlifting.