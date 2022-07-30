Rose Ndong Wins Oil, Gas Women in Leadership of the Year Award – THISDAYLIVE

The Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Ms Rose C. Ndong, has been honoured with the Women in leadership Award of the Year for her industrious efforts in the oil, gas and energy sector, at the just concluded Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition.

The award was received in person by the Commissioner at the Gala and NOG award ceremony held at the ICC Abuja.

The NOG Women in Leadership Award instituted in recognition of women with proven leadership skills; that foster growth and development in the energy industry is a testament of Ms Ndong’s humble contribution to the extractive industry in Nigeria.

With her background training in Geology, Mining, Mineral Exploration and Hydrogeology, Ndong brought to bear her dynamic managerial expertise to both the solid minerals and the oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy, positively impacting the revenue profile…