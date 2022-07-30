Sanwo-Olu Loses Aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu – THISDAYLIVE

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of his Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youth and Student Affairs, Omotayo Sanyaolu.

Sanyaolu, who was the immediate past Youth Leader of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died yesterday after his involvement in an auto crash in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family of Omotayo Sanyaolu, who he described as a “loyal, committed, hardworking and dedicated co-worker in the Greater Lagos agenda.”

The governor said the death of Sanyaolu is a personal loss to him and the Lagos State Government, as well as the deceased family, friends, Lagos APC and tertiary institutions within the state.

He said, “The death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must thank God that Omotayo Sanyaolu made a positive…