Veteran Journalist, Agaka, is Dead – THISDAYLIVE

A veteran journalist, Alhaji Abdulhamid Babtunde Agaka, Thursday died at his residence along Mali Crescent, Malali, Kaduna.

Born on February 26, 1956, Agaka attended Kano Capital School and the Capital School Kaduna in the 1960s before proceeding to Barewa College, Zaria and Government Secondary School, Ilorin.

With passion for journalism, he joined the service of the New Nigerian Newspaper based in Kaduna, in 1974.

He was a Correspondent (State Editor) of the New Nigerian Newspaper in Kano State from 1980 to 1984. The vibrant journalist effectively covered the socio-economic and political developments of the cosmopolitan, commercial, cultural and religious state of Kano at the time.

Agaka was transferred back to Kaduna in late 1984 and became the News Editor and later Associate Editor (News) of the New Nigerian before joining the Democrat Newspaper as an Editor in 1988 and later the Editor in Chief.

When the newspaper ceased publication in the…