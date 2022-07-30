Wike Breaks Silence, Says Atiku Told ‘Many Lies’ on Arise News – THISDAYLIVE

* Declares he still loves PDP and had never contemplated leaving the party

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday reacted to a recent interview granted Arise News by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on his choice of running mate, saying Atiku told many lies against him on the programme.

“Governor Wike was not rejected. Nobody was rejected in the party. But you must understand that it’s the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate – a running mate he believes he can work with amicably, and then also deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country,” the PDP candidate said in the interview.

But the Rivers State governor, who spoke at the Port Harcourt International Airport, shortly after his arrival from Spain, described as unfortunate all the comments credited to Atiku against him after the conduct of the party’s…