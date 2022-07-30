Works on Makurdi Port to Commence Soon, Says Chime – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Shippers Council, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, has said that work on the Makurdi River Port would soon commence as the port had been earmarked as one of new River ports that would be developed around the country.

Mr. Jime gave the indication in Makurdi at the weekend after the inauguration of the Council’s office.

According to him, an assurance has been given by the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) that work would soon start on the Makurdi River Port.

Jime, who also attended one-day seminar with stakeholders with the theme ‘Appropriate Packaging and Quality Assurance of Argo-Allied Products as a Panacea for Increased Export’, said the new port will boost economic activity in Benue State which he said would lead to job creation for people in the state.

He urged the business community in Benue State to take advantage of the export promotion drive of the federal…