Discuss Issues, Not Individuals, Okowa Tells Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Omo-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu to discuss issues and not individuals ahead of the 2023 general election.

Okowa who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made the call while reacting to a statement credited to Tinubu in which he reportedly said his running mate was better than the man chosen by the PDP presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Ifeajika said the choice of who was the better vice presidential candidate of the major political parties and the party to vote for in the 2023 general election remained with Nigerians and not for one individual to try to influence by speaking derogatorily about opponents.

He said Okowa was picked as running mate by Atiku due to his soaring political profile, his…