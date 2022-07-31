Emulate Osinbajo, Odili, Amaechi, Lawan, Who Also Lost Presidential Tickets, Sule Lamido Tells Wike – THISDAYLIVE

*Says it’s uncultured to call Atiku a liar Insists Muslim-Muslim ticket not good for Nigeria

*Dogara, Babachir Lawal meet Wike in Port Harcourt

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Sule Lamido, has advised the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom to emulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; and his predecessors in the state, Dr. Peter Odili, and Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, who showed maturity when they lost the presidential tickets of their parties.

Lamido further said that it is uncultured for a younger person like Wike to say that an elderly person like the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is lying.

The former Jigawa State governor urged the Rivers State governor to show maturity in handling issues resulting from the PDP’s presidential primary.

Speaking on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, Lamido said it would cause a…