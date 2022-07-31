From Politics to Boardroom – THISDAYLIVE

HighLife

There are many individuals whose achievements have nothing to do with their gender, only the determination they have to be custodians of change. Former Ogun State House Assembly Speaker, Titi Oseni-Gomez is one such person. Knowing that she lives only to promote sustainable development wherever she is, the well-known manufacturing company, Nigerite Limited, recently appointed Oseni-Gomez as the first Chairman of its board of directors. Unsurprisingly, the company has enjoyed a refreshed wave of focused growth in the months that have passed since Oseni-Gomez’s appointment. This is the kind of feat that the former speaker is known for. Since she settled into the life of a progressive politician many years ago, the narrative around her has continued to change, going from contributor to transformer. At the moment, it appears as if politics has to take a step back while she immersed herself in business, which just happens to be a former pastime for…