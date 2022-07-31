Katsina, UNICEF Launch E-learning Platform, Targets 10,000 Learners, Teachers  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) with the target of enrolling 10,000 learners and teachers before the end of 2023.

The state Coordinator of the NLP, Usamatu Mohammad Gona, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after inaugurating the platform, said the NLP is a digital learning platform with online, mobile and offline capability that enables continuous access to quality education.

He added that the Learning Passport, delivered by UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Education and powered by Microsoft, with funding support from Global Partnership for Education (GPE), is free of charge for all learners across the state.

According to him, “The platform makes learning possible even outside the confines of a school which will help address the spiralling numbers of school-age children unable to learn, especially in…