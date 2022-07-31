Mandiya Debunks Alleged Plan to Dump APC – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The senator representing Katsina South in the Senate, Bello Mandiya, Saturday morning, debunked reports that he is planning to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party.

Mandiya, who was reacting to an online media report that he and other APC serving senators were planning to join a speculated coalition against the party, said there was no iota of truth in the publication.

A media outlet had claimed that the senator was among the 12 senators who had indicated interest to dump the APC in order to join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators to sack President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity.

But Mandiya, while describing the report in an exclusive interview with THISDAY as an imagination of the writer, said no amount of intimidation, blackmail and campaign of calumny would make him leave the party he laboured to build for another one.

He said: “An online platform…