NAOWA Inaugurates NAOWA Basic School in Sappers’ Barracks – THISDAYLIVE

Wife of the Chief of Army Staff and President, Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya inaugurated the NAOWA Creche, Nursery and Primary School at Sappers’ Barracks in Ilese Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The army chief’s wife also inaugurated the NAOWA Secretariat at the barracks, saying the project would contribute greatly to the educational upbringing of their children.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, Yahaya said: “It is worth mentioning that this newly built Crèche, Nursery and Primary School will provide quality and affordable education to complement the existing educational structures in the Barrack and neighbouring communities.

“The school will also afford our members as well as other qualified individuals job opportunities thus improving the socio-economic wellbeing of beneficiaries,” the army chief’s wife explained.

She commended the NAOWA Coordinator, Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, Mrs….