Nigeria’s €63m Mega Transformers Set for Shipping Before September – THISDAYLIVE

*Equipment pass factory acceptance test

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Hope for an improvement in power supply was rekindled yesterday as the federal government has disclosed that the mega transformers it ordered under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) have successfully undergone a factory acceptance test.

A statement from the Federal ministry of power stated that the first batch of the shipments, which are expected to be made from the Siemens’ transformers factory in Trento, Italy, would start arriving in Nigeria from September this year.

The Managing Director of the Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company (FGN-Power), Mr Kenny Anuwe, who led a delegation that included engineers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), witnessed the factory acceptance test conducted on Thursday in Europe.

In the statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, on Media, Mr Isa Sanusi noted that the acceptance test has…