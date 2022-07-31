Northern CAN Urges Buhari to Defend Nigeria’s Sovereignty – THISDAYLIVE

* Reaffirms opposition to APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens and defending the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Kaduna, the Secretary General of Northern CAN, Mr. Sunday Oibe, said CAN is deeply concerned about the helpless security situation in the country.

According to him, Nigeria is under siege by terrorists who are unleashing mayhem on citizens and crippling economic and social activities across the country.

He said the country is on the verge of collapse unless urgent and proactive steps are taken to contain the rampaging terrorists.

Oibe said: “Northern CAN, like many other groups, is deeply concerned about the helpless…