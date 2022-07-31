Nunez Announces His Arrival as Liverpool Claim Community Shield – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

New £85million signing from Benfica, Darwin Nunez, announced his arrival at Anfield yesterday, sealing a 3-1 Community Shield victory for Liverpool against champions Manchester City.

In the thrilling season opening encounter at the King Power Stadium in Leicester instead of the traditional Wembley setting, the two sides did not hold back in a match that tends to be badged as a ‘glorified friendly’.

Reds full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal with a curling effort from the edge of the box which took a slight deflection off Nathan Ake and nestled in the far corner.

He celebrated by raising his finger to his lips in front of the City supporters, who had helped generate a thunderous atmosphere by trading jibes with their Liverpool counterparts. Remember The Reds who won The FA Cup, were pipped to the Premier League title by a single point last term after a season-long fight with City.

Man City’s star…