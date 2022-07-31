NYSC Denies Security Threat on Orientation Camps, Assures Corps Members of Safety – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah, on Sunday said there is no security threat on any of its orientation camps in the country.

Fadah, who disclosed this when he addressed the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Katsina, said the safety and welfare of the corps members remained his cardinal objectives.

Unverified reports claimed that hoodlums were planning to attack some NYSC orientation camps in some parts of the country.

The NYSC boss assured the corps members deployed in Katsina and other states across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of adequate security and improved welfare throughout their mandatory service year.

While warning that the NYSC has zero tolerance for cultism, drug abuse and other related social vices, the director-general said anyone found defaulting would be sanctioned by…