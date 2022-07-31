SANs Back Senators’ Threat to Remove Buhari from Office – THISDAYLIVE

Gboyega Akinsanmi in Lagos and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Six senior lawyers in the country have thrown their weight behind some members of the National Assembly over their six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately halt the rising insecurity in the country or face removal from office.

The lawmakers, particularly some members of the Senate, who staged a walkout from Wednesday’s proceedings, had expressed anger that the current administration had woefully failed to curtail terrorism, which has come to the doorsteps of the seat of power in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In their separate interviews with THISDAY at the weekend, the senior lawyers described the move as commendable.

The SANs – Mr Femi Falana, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Mallam Ahmed Raji, Reverend John Baiyeshea, Mr Dayo Akinlaja and Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa – justified the ultimatum given to President Buhari by the federal lawmakers.

Some of the senior lawyers who…