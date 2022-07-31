UN Urges Women to Vote Female Candidates in 2023 Elections – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The United Nations has urged Nigerian women to vote their female counterparts into key positions in the 2023 elections to ensure the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP).

The international organisation said with more women in key governmental levels at the various states of the federation, women and gender issues can be changed at the national level.

UN- Women representative, Mr. Lansana Wonneh gave the advice at a two-day consultation on the implementation of VAPP law in Nigeria for women organisations across the 36 states and the FCT.

If nothing is done concerning having women in key positions who will drive the cause of gender, according to the representative, multiple meetings will keep reconvening on the same issues.

The meeting was organised by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and supported by Africa Women Development Fund(AWDF), the UN…