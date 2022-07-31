Why Does Anybody Want to be Next President? – THISDAYLIVE

SIMONKOLAWOLELIVE!

Receiving some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the recent Eid-al-Adha festival, President Muhammadu Buhari made a statement that sent out curious signals: “I wish the person who is coming after me the very best. I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough.” I initially read this in two ways. One, he was reiterating, yet again, that he had no plans to stay beyond May 29, 2023 — contrary to wild theories on social media. Two, he has given up on thinking he could solve Nigeria’s problems having seen many things go from bad to worse under his watch within seven years. Therefore, he can’t wait to “japa” (run away/cut loose) through the nearest exit door.

But there is a third angle: he has fully seen the difference between theory and practical, between campaign sloganeering and problem-solving, between seeking power and exercising power, between poetry and prose. As Mario Cuomo could well have said, “we…