Buhari’s Govt Clueless, Incapable of Curbing Worsening Security Situation, Says Obi Support Group  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi support group, known as the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement on Monday, described President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressive Congress administration as dazed, clueless and incapable of curbing the deteriorating economic and security situation in the country.

The group which made the assertion at a press conference on the state of the nation, in Abuja lamented that the country is under the siege of terrorists, bandits and other criminal gangs holding sway over swaths of ungoverned territories from the North to the South, East, and West.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Director of Strategy, Adang Azi Adang said this ugly scenario shows that APC and the Buhari administration have failed woefully in all indices and indicators of good governance.

According to him, the ruling party has broken all the negative records, brought the country…