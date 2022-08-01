Cycling Abandoned after Horrifying Crash – THISDAYLIVE

BIRMINGHAM 2022

A Cycling at the Commonwealth Games was struck by another horrifying crash yesterday afternoon that saw England’s Matt Walls catapulted over the barrier into the crowd, leaving athletes and spectators requiring urgent medical attention.

In the second qualifying heat of the men’s 15km scratch qualifying, there was a multi-rider crash and England’s Matt Walls flew over the barrier and into the crowd, with his bike.

Fellow racer Matt Bostock was taken away on a stretcher, while 24-year-old Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance.

British Cycling confirmed on social media that Walls and Bostock were taken to hospital. Canada’s Derek Gee also hit the top of the barrier and while he didn’t follow Walles over the top and into the crowd, he fell heavily backwards.

‘We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident and will provide a further…