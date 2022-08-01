FG Moves to Enhance Justice Delivery, Launches Court Duty Solicitor Scheme – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As part of efforts at implementing the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, the federal government on Monday, launched the Court Duty Solicitor Scheme (CDSS), targeted at offering free legal services to indigent Nigerians.

The Executive Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), Mr. Sulayman Dawodu, speaking at the launch in Abuja, stated that the scheme will ensure speedy trials, decongest detention facilities in the country, as well as reduce the dockets of judges across the country.

Dawodu said his committee started with the Police Station Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) in January, this year, in about 16 Police Divisions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by, “placing lawyers in police stations to render legal services to indigents and those who don’t have legal representatives to go through their interviews, secure bails and to ensure their welfare and protection of their…