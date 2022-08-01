LAUTECH Students Petition Buhari, Makinde over Kidnap of Colleague – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde over the kidnap of one of their colleagues.

The students said that they are in pain over the abduction of one of their colleagues identified as Opadele Rachael Abiola.

The students in a petition addressed to Buhari and Makinde, said that their colleague, Miss Opadele, Rachael Abiola, a final year student of Fine and Applied Arts with Matric Number: 170886, was reportedly abducted in the early hours of July 29th, 2022.

The students in the statement signed by the trio of the Students Union Government (SUG) President, Anuoluwa Adeboye; General Secretary, Okiki Ibrahim Opaleke and Public Relations Officer, Love Gabriel Michael, said that the girl was abducted in a hotel at Aaba, a community close to LAUTECH.

The students disclosed that Abiola was working at the hotel…