MultiChoice Partners BON to Upskill 200 Broadcasters – THISDAYLIVE

Leading Pay TV service company, MultiChoice Nigeria, recently organised the second edition of its flagship training programme for broadcast professionals in collaboration with the Broadcast Organization of Nigeria (BON).

The five-day virtual training programme, which held between July 11 and 15, is part of the company’s commitment to elevating the standards of the broadcast profession in Nigeria.

Last year when he emerged BON Chairman, Mr. John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, stated the company’s resolve to upskill broadcast professionals.

“At MultiChoice, we believe that our industry is only as good as the quality of its people. For this reason, we pledged to train and upskill 1000 BON members and are focused on keeping that promise.

“We are confident that with the engagements and interventions the trainings provide, participants will return to their bases with a renewed set of knowledge, skills and motivation to…