Nimbus Launches New Outdoor Advertising Innovations as It Turns 10 – THISDAYLIVE

In celebration of its 10 years of delivering solutions to the Nigerian advertising industry, Nimbus Media Ltd, a leading outdoor advertising company in the country, has announced the launch of two tech-enabled solutions to support the growth of outdoor advertising in Nigeria.

The CEO/Managing Director of Nimbus, Olawale Adegoke, said the solutions are expected to revolutionise the Nigerian outdoor advertising industry and help clients connect with more engaged audiences, adding that they will also improve the quality-of-service Nimbus provides to its clients and partners.

On the rationale behind this, Adegoke said the lessons learned from the Covid-19 outbreak, which resulted in lockdowns and a significant decrease in outdoor advertising, have inspired Nimbus to develop innovative solutions to connect brands with their consumers.

He noted that in its 10 years of business, the company has consistently innovated in response to advertising industry…