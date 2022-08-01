No Guidelines on Uniformity of Scores for Institutions, Says JAMB – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said there is no uniform minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scores for any of the tiers of tertiary institutions, as it has not decided the requirements for any institution.

The Head of Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

“The board does not and has never determined any uniform national UTME scores otherwise known as cut-off mark by the general public for any tertiary institution because, in actual sense, there are no uniform national UTME scores.

“The lucid process of admission which the former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Nasir Fagge, expounded is the exact process being followed in the conduct of admission exercise to tertiary institutions in the country,” Benjamin said.

He said the process has even been improved upon with the elimination…