PDP BoT Meets over Grievances among Members – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the problems within the party, especially the fallout from the presidential primaries.

The Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna Monday.

He said a special reconciliation committee will be set up to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, especially Governor Nyesom Nwike of Rivers State.

Jibrin decried the “confusion that has set in among some members of the party since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as flag bearers of the party in the 2023 presidential election”, saying the BoT will do everything possible to resolve the issues.

He assured party members that plans were on ground to bring all members of the party together as one united entity.

He said the PDP is better off than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), “especially their…