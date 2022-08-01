Sahara Group Tasks Stakeholders on Africa’s Energy Transition – THISDAYLIVE

Sahara Group has said the 2022 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers should lead the conversation of exploring best possible policies and partnerships to propel seamless energy transition for Africa.

With the theme: ‘Global Transition to Renewable and Sustainable Energy and the Future of Oil and Gas in Africa,’ NAICE 2022 holds from August 1-3, 2022, in Lagos.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, was quoted in a statement to have said Africa has a peculiar situation that requires a different approach.

“As a continent where a significant number of countries operate a mono-cultural economy or at a minimum, are highly dependent on revenue from fossil fuel development and production as the main driver of economic activity, the anticipated rate of change should take cognisance of Africa’s peculiar situation,” she explained.

Gray…