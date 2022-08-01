Transcorp Delivers Sustainable Growth as PBT Hits N13.36bn – THISDAYLIVE

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), has released its half-year results for the year ended June 30th, 2022, showing an improved performance across all its major investment lines.

The conglomerate with strategic investments in Power, Hospitality and Oil & Gas recorded a revenue of N62.9billion, representing a growth of 18% when compared to N53.3 billion recorded in the same period under review in 2021. Its operating income grew by 25% from N16.3 billion in 2021 to N20.5 billion in the same period.

Its half-year un-audited results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) also showed that profit before tax grew by 90%, from N7.1bn to 13.3 billion in the period under review , while profit after tax stood at 12.0 billion, representing an 85% increase from N6.5 billion from the previous year. The Group’s Shareholders’ funds also grew by 8% from N146.3 billion to N157.5 billion in the same period.

