Work of Nigeria’s Next President Already Cut Out, It’s Uniting the People – THISDAYLIVE

*Rallies youths, women’s support

*Wike, PDP governors, stakeholders meet in Abuja

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the work of Nigeria’s next president in 2023 was already cut out for him and it’s to unite the people.

Atiku, who claimed the hallmark of his aspiration was to unite Nigerians and the country that has been disunited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to its misrule, however, rallied the support of the youths and women ahead of next year’s election.

Relatedly, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including governors of the party, yesterday, met in Abuja, with a view to reconciling Atiku and Wike.

Atiku, in a statement yesterday, said, “And like I did say to those patriotic youths yesterday, the principal credential that the next president of this great country must possess is the…